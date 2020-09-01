BOONE — Fans of fall athletics at Appalachian State will have to be patient when it comes to seeing their teams play sports in Boone during September.
App State Director of Athletics Doug Gillin crafted a letter that announced that all App State athletic home games played during September will be played without any crowds in attendance. That includes football, volleyball, women’s soccer and cross-country.
“We know this is disappointing news," Gillin said. "Our games and matches will not be the same without the App faithful. Your passion and enthusiasm make game day one of the best experiences in college athletics. We will especially miss our App State students loudly cheering on their classmates.”
App State football hosts Charlotte on Sept. 12 and hosts Campbell Sept. 26. The letter did not mention App State’s road game at Marshall on Sept. 19.
App State does not play a home volleyball match in September. App State hosts five women’s soccer matches starting Sept. 11 and Sept. 13 with back-to-back home games against Pitt. App State also hosts Georgia State Sept. 17 and Troy Sept. 25. The 2020 cross-country schedule has not been released yet.
Gillin's letter came a few hours after N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement that the state would enter a new phase of its reopening plan — Phase 2.5 — which include outdoor gathering limits of 50 people. The phase begins Sept. 4 and is set to expire Oct. 2.
The letter from Gillin reads as follows:
App Family,
As we move closer to the start of our fall sport seasons, we all know that COVID-19 continues to have a major impact on our country, our community, our university and App State Athletics.
As a member of the Sun Belt Conference, we continue to gear up for fall sports in a fluid environment filled with daily changes. Beginning in June, we started to phase our student-athletes back to campus in small groups leading up to the Aug. 17 first day of the fall semester. With new protocols and policies in place, our student-athletes, coaches, staff have been resilient through all of the changes in their pursuit of getting back to competition.
App State fans and our football season ticket holders have also been incredibly resilient and patient with us. Your support for our student-athletes and teams has never been needed more and is much appreciated.
Every adjustment we have made has been with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the university community in mind.
We will begin our fall sport seasons without fans at home events. This includes Football, Cross-Country, Women’s Soccer and Volleyball and is in effect through at least the end of September.
While we await more guidance from state and local health officials, we will continue to work with university leadership and university medical professionals to evaluate the impact of COVID-19 conditions with the hope that we can welcome fans to our athletics events in October. Information on game day tailgating will be coming soon.
We know this is disappointing news. Our games and matches will not be the same without the App faithful. Your passion and enthusiasm make game day one of the best experiences in college athletics. We will especially miss our App State students loudly cheering on their classmates.
We encourage any of our football season ticket holders who are able to donate the prorated amount of your season tickets (for the two September home games) to our Keep Climbing initiative, and you will receive Yosef Club priority points. This will immediately benefit our student-athletes. Please contact a member of our ticket office staff today to donate. We will also accommodate you if you wish to roll your tickets to the 2021 season or would like a prorated refund. If you have questions related to your Yosef Club donation and benefits, please email yosefclub@appstate.edu or call 828-262-3108.
We remain hopeful that we will be able to safely cheer on the Mountaineers in large groups again this season. We will be in touch with opportunities for fan engagement away from our venues in September, and with information as soon as we know the outlook for venue capacities in October.
Go App,
Doug Gillin
Director of Athletics
