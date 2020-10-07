BOONE — App State’s football game at Georgia Southern, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, has been postponed. The two schools have rescheduled the game for Saturday, Dec. 12, in Statesboro, Ga. Game time and TV broadcast information will be announced later.
App State announced last week that it was postponing its Oct. 7 game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. That game will be played on either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.
The Mountaineers have not held practice since before the Sept. 26 Campbell game. All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.
The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that this year’s football championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19. The matchup of East Division and West Division champions will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and a time for the game will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.