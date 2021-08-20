BOONE — Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts announced Aug. 20 preliminary vaccination data for employees and students.
Everts said that preliminary information indicates more than 47 percent of App State students and 85 percent of employees have reported they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The university will update its COVID-19 data dashboard starting on Aug. 23.
"This is good news, but we must do better," Everts said in her weekly campus update.
Students and employees were required to attest to or submit their vaccination status to university by Aug. 16. Everts said targeted testing is already underway and larger groups will begin to be tested the week of Aug. 23.
"This week we placed the names of students, faculty and staff who have submitted their full vaccination status into a pool for prize drawings, including parking passes, $1,000 scholarships for students and tickets to Mountaineers football games," Everts said. "Our first winners will be notified via email this afternoon. This is just one way we are showing our appreciation for those who are helping to protect themselves, our campus and the greater community, and we will continue to do so."
Everts also said she could not overstate the importance of being fully vaccinated even with the campus requiring face coverings indoors in campus locations and continuing the enhanced cleaning and sanitization measures.
Those who are unvaccinated are 400 percent more likely to get COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
On Aug. 18, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System announced that it has added a third COVID-19 isolation unit and is currently caring for 21 COVID-19 patients as of Aug. 18 at Watauga Medical Center. The agency also stated there are not enough ICU-level trained medical professionals to care for the current surge of COVID-19 patients.
ARHS stated that approximately 80 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and those patients require higher levels of respiratory support. WMC has 20 ventilators.
Patients who have received the vaccine have minimal symptoms, and none have required ventilators or intensive levels of care.
Watauga Medical Center treats COVID-19 patients from Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties as well as other nearby counties.
ARHS said the three hospital COVID-19 isolation units have the capacity to care for up to 25 critically ill COVID-19 patients. The hospital also has the ability to increase the number of beds to care for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related conditions.
According to ARHS, most large healthcare systems are at capacity and are currently “closed to transfers.”
The Triad HealthCare Preparedness Coalition region — which includes Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin — has 724 people in the hospital with 175 people in the intensive care unit as of Aug. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.