Symptoms & What To Do If You Are Sick

General COVID-19 symptoms:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Emergency COVID-19 warning signs include:

Difficulty breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in chest

New confusion or disorientation

Bluish lips or face

What to do if you are sick:

If you have general symptoms of COVID-19, call (828) 264-4995 and choose option 0 to speak to a health care professional.

Call 911 if you have difficulty breathing, chest pain, disorientation or bluish lips or face.

Information courtesy Appalachian Regional Healthcare System