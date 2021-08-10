RALEIGH — As millions of North Carolinians get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 and the dangerous Delta variant, fraudsters are buying and selling fake vaccine cards, according North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.
These fake cards are illegal, and buying or selling a falsified government seal is a federal crime. The state attorney general’s office is leading the fight to shut down sellers of fake vaccine cards, it said in a news release.
“You don’t need to spend money on your vaccine. In fact, you can make money – including a $100 bonus for newly vaccinated people at participating locations through the end of August,” the AG office stated in a press release. “Getting the vaccine honestly also keeps us all safe.”
When people fake their vaccination status to enter schools, workplaces, or public settings, the AG’s office said they can put themselves and others at risk. Supplying fake medical records to an employer, school, or university could be a violation of institution policies and could result in disciplinary actions, the AG’s office stated.
“There is no need to break the law and fake your vaccination status – the vaccines are safe, effective, and available in your community,” the AG’s office stated. “The best way to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us is to get a vaccine. Find out where to get your shot here.”
If a community member is concerned about people selling fake vaccine cards online, they can report them to the attorney general’s office at 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. If a community member is concerned about fake vaccine cards being used in their business or institution, they should contact local law enforcement. The Boone Police Department can be reached at (828) 268-6900 and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (828) 264-3761.
