BOONE — In the past week, a decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations at Watauga Medical Center has mirrored a continued decline in active cases in Watauga County and at Appalachian State University.
AppHealthCare, the regional health department, reported 114 active cases among Watauga County residents on Oct. 20, compared with 218 active cases on Oct. 13. Watauga’s total case count was 1,673 as of Oct. 20, an increase of 82 cases over the total reported as of Oct. 13. That’s down from increases of 207 cases and 308 cases for the week prior and two weeks prior, respectively.
Appalachian State reported 63 active cases on Oct. 20, down from 98 active cases as of Oct. 13. App State’s cumulative case count was 1,058 as of Oct. 20, which is 93 more than the total reported on Oct. 13. The week prior and two weeks prior, the university’s total case count increased by 113 and by 224, respectively.
Any App State student or employee living on campus or in Watauga County is counted in AppHealthCare’s numbers for Watauga. Appalachian State also includes students and staff who are residing in other counties in its reported numbers.
Four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Watauga Medical Center as of Oct. 20, and the highest number of people hospitalized at one time in the past week was seven, on Oct. 14, according to Rob Hudspeth, senior vice president for system advancement at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. That’s down from peaks of 13 and 11 the past two weeks.
Sixteen Watauga residents have died due to COVID-19-related complications, AppHealthCare reported as of Oct. 20.
In its weekly COVID-19 situation update, AppHealthCare, the regional health department, noted declines that began the week of Oct. 4-10.
“These decreases mean we must not let up on the actions we can take to slow the spread in our community,” the health department stated. “We urge all of our community partners and the broader public to commit to prevention measures like wearing face coverings, keeping social distance and frequent hand-washing so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare director, added, “We realize that people are tired and growing weary in this journey, but we cannot stop our efforts aimed at preventing the spread of this virus. We have seen more complacency in lack of mask wearing and small group gatherings that is leading to exposure and severe illness that can be prevented with everyone’s help.”
As of Oct. 16, AppHealthCare reported 33 active clusters (five or more cases that are linked) and outbreaks (two or more cases that are linked) in Watauga County, with most associated with organizations or residence halls at Appalachian State or student apartment complexes. Thirteen of the county’s 16 reported COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation, a nursing facility, according to the Oct. 16 update.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 248,750 as of Oct. 20, with 3,992 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Oct. 20, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 1,203, according to NCDHHS.
