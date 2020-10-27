BOONE — Active cases in Watauga County and at Appalachian State University have continued to decline over the past week.
AppHealthCare, the regional health department, reported 70 active cases among Watauga County residents on Oct. 27, compared with 114 active cases on Oct. 20. Watauga’s total case count was 1,759 as of Oct. 27, an increase of 86 cases over the total reported as of Oct. 20.
Appalachian State reported 25 active cases on Oct. 27, down from 63 active cases as of Oct. 20. App State’s cumulative case count was 1,087 as of Oct. 27, which is 29 more than the total reported on Oct. 20.
Any App State student or employee living on campus or in Watauga County is counted in AppHealthCare’s numbers for Watauga. Appalachian State also includes students and staff who are residing in other counties in its reported numbers.
Seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Watauga Medical Center as of Oct. 27, and the highest number of people hospitalized at one time in the past week was nine, on Oct. 21, according to Rob Hudspeth, senior vice president for system advancement at the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
Sixteen Watauga residents have died due to COVID-19-related complications, AppHealthCare reported as of Oct. 27.
“One of the biggest challenges shared ... on our weekly situation reports has been gatherings that continue to occur and have placed people at risk through lack of social distancing or consistent wearing of face coverings, which we know help prevent others from being exposed,” AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said Oct. 27. “We understand this year has been challenging in altering much of what we normally do. However, the prevention measures that can be taken like wearing a mask consistently when you’re not around those in your household combined with keeping 6 feet or more of distance and frequent hand-washing are absolutely essential as we enter the fall and winter season.”
“We urge the community to not become complacent,” Bracey said. “Please, show your love to others by wearing a mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands often. If each of us does our part routinely, we can help protect each other.”
As of Oct. 22, AppHealthCare reported 33 active clusters (five or more cases that are linked) and outbreaks (two or more cases that are linked) in Watauga County, with most associated with organizations or residence halls at Appalachian State or student apartment complexes. Although many of the clusters reported no active cases as of Oct. 22, “an outbreak or cluster is considered over if 28 days have passed after the latest date of symptom onset in a symptomatic person or first date of specimen collection from the most recent asymptomatic person, whichever is later,” AppHealthCare stated.
Thirteen of the county’s 16 reported COVID-19-related deaths have occurred at Glenbridge Health & Rehabilitation, and one occurred at the Foley Center. Both are nursing facilities.
Statewide, the total cases to date numbered 263,883 as of Oct. 27, with 4,211 COVID-19-related deaths to date, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. On Oct. 27, the number of people hospitalized with the virus was 1,214, according to NCDHHS.
