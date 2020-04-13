RALEIGH – Ninety-five people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus as of 12 p.m. Monday, April 13, according to the Raleigh News & Observer, and 4,884 state residents have tested positive for the virus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m. that there were 4,816 positive cases and that 313 people were hospitalized with the virus as of April 13.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by NCDHHS. NCDHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 558,526 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 12 p.m. April 13, with 22,146 reported deaths and 42,018 reported to have recovered from the virus.
A total of 63,388 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of April 13, according to NCDHHS.
Watauga County has seven positive tests among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County had 19 positive tests as of April 13, according to Caldwell County spokesperson Paige Counts, while Wilkes County had four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
As of April 13, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use will occur in North Carolina on April 15, with the number of deaths per day peaking on April 17. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
