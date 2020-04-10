This graph depicts the number of positive COVID-19 cases by date of collection, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of April 10. The last 10 days are incomplete due to test results that have yet to be confirmed.
RALEIGH – Eighty-four people in North Carolina have died with the COVID-19 virus and 4,088 people have tested positive as of 11 p.m. Friday, April 10, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported at 11 a.m. April 10 that 423 people were hospitalized with the virus, 3,908 residents had tested positive for the virus and 74 people had died with COVID-19.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Of the 74 COVID-19-related deaths reported as of April 10 by N.C. DHHS, 92 percent are 50 years or older, and 70 percent have been males.
A total of 57,645 tests have been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs, according to the N.C. DHHS as of April 10. The increase is by more than 10,000 in a day.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 501,301 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 11 p.m. April 10, with 18,693 reported deaths. The university also reports that 28,837 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide. More than 5,000 of the deaths have been in New York City.
Watauga County has seven reported cases among residents, plus a traveler who tested positive who is self-isolating in the county, according to AppHealthCare, the district health department for Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties.
Caldwell County has 17 reported cases, while Wilkes County has four reported cases and one death, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. Ashe County had four cases and Avery County had no reported cases.
As of April 10, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, an independent global health research center, was projecting that peak resource use and deaths will occur in North Carolina on April 15, four days after the U.S. peak resource day of April 11. The IHME model is updated regularly as new data are available and is subject to change.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.