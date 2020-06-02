RALEIGH — Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Recovered
|N.C.
|30,022
|944
|650
|18,860
|U.S.
1,820,523
105,644
|N/A
|458,231
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (June 2) and NCDHHS (June 2). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (June 2).
High Country Cases
|Resident Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Watauga*
|24
|14
|N/A
|0
|Ashe*
|34
|6
|N/A
|1
|Avery
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Caldwell
|161
|N/A
|85
|3
|Wilkes
|500
|N/A
|434
|6
|Johnson
|16
|1
|15
|0
|Carter
|19
|0
|18
|1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (June 2), the Raleigh News & Observer (June 2), NCDHHS (June 2), Caldwell County Health Department (June 2), Wilkes Health (June 2) Toe River Health District (June 2) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 2). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
*According to AppHealthCare, four residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 28 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. This includes one traveler in Watauga County reported on March 31 and 16 construction workers at an App State campus project reported on May 14. The health department is also currently monitoring 20 people in Watauga County, 19 people in Ashe and as of June 2 were not monitoring any people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
|State/County
|Tests Completed
|N.C.
434,921
|Watauga
|755
|Ashe
|304
|Avery
|593
|Caldwell
|3,534
|Wilkes
|N/A
|Johnson*
|1,954
|Carter*
|1,557
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (June 2), NCDHHS (June 2), Avery County Health Department (June 2), Caldwell County Health Department (June 2) and Tennessee Department of Health (June 2). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.