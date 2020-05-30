RALEIGH — Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
27,793
929
638
14,954
U.S.
1,750,203
102,906
N/A
406,446
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (May 30) and NCDHHS (May 30). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (May 30).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga*
19
10
N/A
0
Ashe*
34
16
N/A
1
Avery
2
2
0
0
Caldwell
132
N/A
73
3
Wilkes
494
N/A
463
6
Johnson
16
1
15
0
Carter
19
0
18
1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (May 30), the Raleigh News & Observer (May 30), NCDHHS (May 30), Caldwell County Health Department (May 30), Wilkes Health (May 29) Toe River Health District (May 29) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 30). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
*According to AppHealthCare, four residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 thus far in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties. AppHealthCare also reports that 24 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. This includes one traveler in Watauga County reported on March 31 and 16 construction workers at an App State campus project reported on May 14. The health department is also currently monitoring 19 people in Watauga County, 19 people in Ashe and five people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
404,157
Watauga
687
Ashe
265
Avery
570
Caldwell
3,038
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson*
1,927
Carter*
1,380
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (May 30), NCDHHS (May 30), Avery County Health Department (May 29), Caldwell County Health Department (May 29) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 30). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
