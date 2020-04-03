RALEIGH — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina rose to 259 as of 11:25 a.m. on April 3, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, and 21 state residents infected with the virus have died, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The number of state residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 2,093 as of April 3, N.C. DHHS reported.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS said.
The numbers reported by the News & Observer, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 245,658 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on April 3, with 6,069 reported deaths. The university also reports that 9,311 patients have recovered from the virus.
In addition to the seven Watauga County residents who have tested positive for the virus, AppHealthCare announced on March 31 that an additional person who is not a permanent resident of the county has tested positive and is isolating in Watauga.
In nearby counties, Wilkes County has had four reported cases of the virus, and one person has died, according to the News & Observer. Caldwell County has reported three cases. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday morning, April 3. No positive test results have been reported in Avery County.
As of April 3, N.C. DHHS reported that 31,598 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
N.C. DHHS reported as of April 3 that with 87 percent of North Carolina hospitals reporting, a total of 635 intensive care unit beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,156 out of 21,222 total beds were available.
More Information
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
