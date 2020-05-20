DHHS logo

RALEIGH — North Carolina's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 20,000 on Wednesday, May 20. Watauga and Ashe remain at 12 and 28 cases, respectively, while neighboring Wilkes County is at 447 cases and on Wednesday reported its second COVID-19-related death.

Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.

N.C. and U.S. Cases

  Cases Deaths Hospitalized Recovered
 N.C. 20,261 726 554 11,637
 U.S.1,548,64693,163 N/A 294,312

Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (6 p.m. May 20) and NCDHHS (12:15 p.m. May 20). The numbers reported by the newspaper and NCDHHS, including the NCDHHS interactive graphic below this article, may differ as the newspaper updates numbers throughout the day while NCDHHS updates numbers once daily. The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (6 p.m. May 20).

High Country Cases

 Resident Cases Active CasesRecovered Deaths 
 Watauga* 12 4 N/A 0
 Ashe* 28 23 N/A 0
 Avery 1 1 0 0
 Caldwell 90 N/A 52 2
 Wilkes 447 N/A 239 2
 Johnson 15 0 15 0
 Carter 19 1 17 1

Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (May 20), the Raleigh News & Observer (May 20), NCDHHS (May 20), Caldwell County Health Department (May 20), Toe River Health District (May 20) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 20). Not all counties report the same categories of data.

*AppHealthCare also reports that 21 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. This includes one traveler in Watauga County reported on March 31 and 16 construction workers at an App State campus project reported on May 14. The health department is also currently monitoring 14 people in Watauga County, 21 people in Ashe and five people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.

Testing Numbers

 State/County Tests Completed
N.C. 

277,603

 Watauga476
Ashe  200
 Avery 501
 Caldwell2,415
 Wilkes N/A
 Johnson*1,876
 Carter*1,203

The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (May 20), NCDHHS (May 20), Toe River Health District (May 20), Caldwell County Health Department (May 19) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 20). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.

*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.

