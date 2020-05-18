Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
This graph depicts the number of positive COVID-19 cases reported by date of collection, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of May 18. The last two weeks could be incomplete due to test results that have yet to be confirmed.
RALEIGH — Following are updates on COVID-19 cases and test numbers in the U.S., North Carolina and in High Country counties. The following reports may differ from other sources due to the varied reporting times of multiple health agencies and other sources.
N.C. and U.S. Cases
Cases
Deaths
Hospitalized
Recovered
N.C.
19,123
691
511
11,637
U.S.
1,490,195
89,636
N/A
272,265
Sources of North Carolina data include the Raleigh News & Observer (12 p.m. May 18) and NCDHHS (11 a.m. May 18). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (12 p.m. May 18).
High Country Cases
Resident Cases
Active Cases
Recovered
Deaths
Watauga*
9
1
N/A
0
Ashe*
27
22
N/A
0
Avery
1
1
0
0
Caldwell
86
N/A
36
2
Wilkes
425
N/A
235
1
Johnson
15
10
5
0
Carter
19
3
15
1
Sources of case information in Watauga and surrounding counties include AppHealthCare (May 18), the Raleigh News & Observer (May 18), Caldwell County Health Department (May 18), Toe River Health District and Tennessee Department of Health (May 18). Not all counties report the same categories of data.
*AppHealthCare also reports that 21 people have tested positive in its three-county service area who are not residents of Watauga, Ashe or Alleghany counties. This includes one traveler in Watauga County reported on March 31 and 16 construction workers at an App State campus project reported on May 14. The health department is also currently monitoring six people in Watauga County, 31 people in Ashe and nine people who reside outside of the three-county area due to those people being exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case. These individuals are currently in quarantine and monitoring their symptoms.
Testing Numbers
State/County
Tests Completed
N.C.
255,755
Watauga
464
Ashe
175
Avery
438
Caldwell
2,332
Wilkes
N/A
Johnson*
1,855
Carter*
1,161
The above testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include AppHealthCare (May 18), NCDHHS (May 18), Toe River Health District (May 18), Caldwell County Health Department (May 18) and Tennessee Department of Health (May 18). Wilkes Health is not reporting the number of tests completed.
*The Tennessee Department of Health totals include the sum of negative tests and confirmed cases for each county but might not reflect pending tests.
