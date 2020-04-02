RALEIGH — The COVID-19 case count in N.C. rose to 1,900 with 16 dead, including a Wilkes County patient, according to the Raleigh News & Observer as of 4:30 p.m. April 2.
The number is up from the 1,857 people with 184 people hospitalized and 16 dead, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as of 10:55 a.m. April 2.
The newspaper's numbers are updated throughout the day while the N.C. DHHS numbers are only updated once a day before 11 a.m.
DHHS officials have acknowledged that the case counts do not fully represent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. County and state health departments said last week that they were prioritizing people with urgent medical needs and health care workers for testing.
The deaths in N.C. due to COVID-19 come from all across the state, including a death in Wilkes County, according to the N.C. DHHS data on April 2.
An additional Watauga County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, which brings the total positive cases of COVID-19 in Watauga County to seven among residents of the county, plus an additional person who is not a permanent resident of the county but who is isolating in Watauga.
In nearby counties, Wilkes County has had four reported cases of the virus, according to the N.C. DHHS. Caldwell County has three positive cases, according to N.C. DHHS. Johnson County (Tenn.) has two positive cases, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Ashe and Avery counties still had no reported positive test results as of 9 a.m. April 2.
As of April 2, N.C. DHHS reported that 28,679 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 69 tests in Watauga County as of April 1, while outside agencies had reported a total of 153 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by April 1, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county.
Deb Gragg with Toe River Health District, serving Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, reported on April 1 that 47 tests had been conducted in Avery County, with 34 negative results and 13 results pending.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reported 236,339 cases of COVID-19 in the US as of 10 a.m. April 2, an increase of more than 30,000 cases in less than a day, with 5,648 reported deaths. The university also reports that 8,861 patients have recovered from the virus nationwide.
