RALEIGH — In an update at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the number of positive COVID-19 test results among North Carolina residents was 1,498, with eight COVID-19-related deaths now reported in the state.
The deaths have occurred in Buncombe, Cabarrus, Forsyth, Harnett, Johnston, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Onslow counties, the department stated. N.C. DHHS said 157 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday morning.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
N.C. DHHS reported that as of March 31, with 84 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, 793 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 7,024 out of 17,572 total beds were available.
As of March 31, N.C. DHHS reported that 23,106 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27.
Over the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases and Wilkes County had two cases as of March 31, according to the Raleigh News & Observer. No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 30, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 30, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county. The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending.
Nationwide, 164,719 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 9:30 a.m. March 31, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 3,170 deaths related to the virus and 5,945 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
