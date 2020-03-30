RALEIGH — The Raleigh News & Observer reported at least 1,373 positive test results for COVID-19 in North Carolina as of 9:45 p.m. Monday, March 30.
In its 11 a.m. update, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said the number of positive test results among North Carolina residents was 1,307. Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported, according to DHHS, and 137 people were hospitalized with the virus at that time.
"Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people in North Carolina who have or had COVID-19," N.C. DHHS stated.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS.
AppHealthCare, the public health department serving Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties, reported the fifth positive test result in Watauga County on March 27. The health department and Appalachian State University confirmed a day later that the fifth case was an Appalachian State student living off campus in Watauga County who had traveled overseas, self-quarantined since returning and had not been to campus since March 4.
Over the weekend, neighboring Johnson County, Tenn., reported two positive cases, while neighboring Caldwell County had three positive cases and Wilkes County had two cases as of March 30, according to the News & Observer. No positive test results have been reported in Ashe and Avery counties.
DHHS reported that as of March 30, with 64 percent of the state's hospitals reporting, 745 intensive care unit (ICU) beds were available out of 3,223 total beds. For inpatient beds, 6,235 out of 15,398 total beds were available.
As of March 30, N.C. DHHS reported that 20,864 tests had been conducted by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospital and commercial laboratories.
AppHealthCare reported that it had collected 68 tests in Watauga County as of March 30, while outside agencies had reported a total of 150 tests in the county. In Ashe County, the health department had collected five tests by March 30, while outside agencies had collected a total of 26 tests to date for the county. The Toe River Health District reported on March 30 the department had conducted 47 tests in Avery County, with 34 coming back negative and 13 pending.
Nationwide, 163,429 people in the U.S. had tested positive for the virus as of 9:45 p.m. March 30, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine, with 3,008 deaths related to the virus and 5,846 people who had reportedly recovered from the illness.
MORE INFORMATION
- Centers for Disease Control: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
- NCDHHS: ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus
- AppHealthCare: www.apphealthcare.com
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare System: apprhs.org/COVID19
