Recommended for you

N.C. and U.S. Cases

North Carolina data comes from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (Aug. 16). The number of hospitalized patients represents those currently hospitalized in reporting hospitals and is not a cumulative total of people hospitalized. The estimate of people who have recovered is provided by NCDHHS once per week, on Mondays, and is based on the estimated median recovery time for non-hospitalized cases and for hospitalized cases. U.S. data is from Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (Aug. 16).

- Cases Deaths Hospitalized Recovered Daily New Cases Per 100K People*
N.C. 149,904 2,347 1,023 116,969 13.8
U.S.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.