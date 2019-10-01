An article published in the Sept. 29, 2019, edition of the Watauga Democrat titled “Watauga High School hosts inaugural Senior Mini-Conference” incorrectly identified the name of the Watauga High School GEAR UP coordinator after the first reference. The WHS GEAR UP coordinator is Laura Turner.
