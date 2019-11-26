The Nov. 14 Mountain Times article titled “Farmers bring a taste of home to Farm City’s 64th Banquet” omitted the Farm Family of the Year Award, which was awarded to Forest Grove Farm in Vilas, owned by Victor Fortune, and the L.E. Tuckwiller Award, which was awarded to Hollar and Greene Produce Company at the 2019 Farm City Banquet.
