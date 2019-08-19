In an article titled “Schools could potentially see mental health staffing cuts” in the Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, edition of the Watauga Democrat, the professional title of Kurt Michael was misidentified. Michael serves as the project director of the Assessment, Support and Counseling Center and is the assistant chairperson of psychology at Appalachian State University.
Correction
Kayla Lasure
