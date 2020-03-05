The Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Blowing Rocket article titled “National and local college scholarships available through SkyLine/SkyBest” incorrectly identified the students who are eligible to receive college scholarships through Skyline/Skybest. These scholarships are awarded to rural high school students.
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 11 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Mountaineers earn sixth seed in men's Sun Belt Tournament
- App State close out regular-season with win
- Council resolution honors 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment
- Sanders wins Watauga by largest percentage in NC
- Kyle Petty to lead St. Patrick's Day Parade March 14
- App State’s Common Reading Program announces ‘Rising’ as 2020–21 book selection
- Helping in Jesus' name: Samaritan's Purse gives thanks for 50 years of service
- Lees-McRae celebrates Thomas Brigham Classroom at Beech Mountain Resort
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Letter to the Editor: Things must change, now
- 2020 Watauga County unofficial primary election results
- Everyone OK after van crashes into business
- Rec center coming together in final months of construction
- Sheriff's reports
- View sample primary ballots for Watauga County
- First trial dates in Edmondson case set for 2021
- Primary Election Day takes place Tuesday, March 3
- Gideon Ridge occupancy tax case to be scheduled for 2021 trial
- Talia Espresso opens location in downtown Boone
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter to the Editor: Things must change, now (3)
- Locals, representatives react to Trump's acquittal (3)
- 'Voter ID' law faces another court setback (2)
- Letter: Remember GOP principles? Romney does (2)
- Rec center coming together in final months of construction (2)
- Letter: Divine wisdom needed for 2020 elections (2)
- Letter to the editor: Now, that is what I call recycling (1)
- Letter: A stand-up president (1)
- Hardee's on Blowing Rock Road to close Feb. 22 (1)
- Pat Buchanan: Long before Trump, we were divided (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.