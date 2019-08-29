The Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, Watauga Democrat article titled “Local fire departments train together, participate in research during controlled burn” incorrectly described the focus of research being conducted by Caroline Smith. The team’s research serves to pinpoint the routes of exposure to harmful polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons that firefighters face. This research is being conducted in collaboration with North Carolina State University.
