The Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, Watauga Democrat article titled “Preservation and passion: Grandfather Mountain breaks ground for new conservancy” incorrectly stated the amount of conditioned space that will be added with the construction of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The project will add 9,500 square feet of new conditioned space.
Tags
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 11 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Evans, Jolly make big plays for Mountaineers
- Watauga's middle school soccer team drops first game
- App State captures high-scoring win over 49ers
- Disc golf drivers: Lacking a public course, local players create 18 holes of their own
- Reagan runs away from Watauga
- Boone Police respond to death, determined not suspicious
- Blowing Rock rallies past Hardin Park
- Reagan football JVs beat Watauga in a landslide
Most Popular
Articles
- Boone Police respond to death, determined not suspicious
- Motorcyclist airlifted after Tuesday collision
- Todd woman dies following motorcycle wreck
- O'Brien to serve prison sentence after violating parole
- Longtime community servant Kathy Crutchfield dies
- Sheriff's reports
- Officials hear opinions on placement of new Valle Crucis School
- Smokable hemp debate fired up in NC legislature
- Caldwell County works on Wilson Creek overcrowding issues
- Appalachian State still receiving votes in AP, coaches polls
Images
Videos
Commented
- Letter: Praying for narrow viewpoints (3)
- Your view: Data not the full picture of domesticity (3)
- Letter: Letter, issue calls for deeper understanding (3)
- ARHS conducts safety study on workplace violence, creates proactive committee (2)
- State elected officials, candidates attend Republicans' Patriot Event (1)
- Watauga elections office to hold seminars on voter ID requirement (1)
- Letter: We can do better than this (1)
- Public health officials provide update on illness outbreak from barbecue (1)
- Police investigate reported theft from Night Secrets (1)
- App State men's soccer team signs young man with cystic fibrosis to letter (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 8
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 10
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 11
-
Sep 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.