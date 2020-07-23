A Blowing Rocket article from July 16, 2020, titled ‘Town council approves Foggy Rock renovations, dismisses downtown food truck proposal’ incorrectly spelled the names of Burt Myers, Doug Matheson and Alice Guion Roess.
