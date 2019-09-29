The Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, Watauga Democrat article titled “Habitat Road Trip Crazies bring ‘Blitz Build’ to Watauga” incorrectly described the sponsor of the Blitz Build. The build was sponsored by the student-led App Builds a Home program, which is continuing fundraising to cover half of the cost of the home.
