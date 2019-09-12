The Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, Blowing Rocket article titled “Preservation and passion: Grandfather Mountain breaks ground for new conservancy” incorrectly stated the amount of conditioned space that will be added with the construction of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery. The project will add 9,500 square feet of new conditioned space.
