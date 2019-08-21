A photo published in the “First day of school” section in the Aug. 21, 2019, edition of the Watauga Democrat incorrectly identified a teacher. The teacher in the photo with Thomas Mutio is Cassie Pennington.
Correction
Kayla Lasure
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Dear reader,
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 11 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community. CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Drinkwitz opts for fast-paced offense
- Remembering a High Country character
- Celebrate the Mountains-to-Sea Trail with local hikes
- WCSO warns people of online sale scams, advises use of its 'trade zone'
- App State’s 2019 Mandela Fellows volunteer at local charities for Mandela Day
- Public invited to share input on future of Elk Knob State Park
- Fast start carries Pioneers past North Surry
- Pioneers dominate NWC Conference Kickoff
Most Popular
Articles
- Sports Illustrated names App State win over Michigan biggest in college football history
- Common Good Company opens in downtown Boone
- Police search for man, woman involved in reported Cracker Barrel larceny
- None seriously injured in three-car crash
- Sheriff's reports
- App State ranked fourth in USA Today power rankings
- DHHS: Three hospitalizations among patients who reported vaping
- Local Girl Scouts are awarded highest honors
- Volunteers help students return to Appalachian State campus
- Wait for beds affects many: Lack of psychiatric beds puts strain on local hospitals, law enforcement
Images
Videos
Commented
- Community members petition against new Valle Crucis School site (7)
- Letter: Housing and poverty in Boone (7)
- Letter: About those “Don’t Hate-Love God” signs (5)
- D.G. Martin: Are they all really running for president, or what? (5)
- Boone council discusses feasibility of banning polystyrene materials (4)
- Letter: Praying for narrow viewpoints (3)
- Your view: Data not the full picture of domesticity (3)
- Letter: Letter, issue calls for deeper understanding (3)
- Boone council to continue discussion on renaming local street after MLK (3)
- Driver charged with felony death by vehicle, DWI after fatally striking road flagger (2)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 23
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 24
-
Aug 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.