The June 11, 2020, Blowing Rocket article titled “BR School 2019-2020 staff photo” incorrectly stated when the featured photo was taken. The 2019-2020 Blowing Rock School faculty and staff photo was taken at the beginning of the spring semester before the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
