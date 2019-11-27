An article in the Nov. 17 edition of the Watauga Democrat titled “Hospice gives patients control, dignity in final days” inaccurately described some figures and facts related to Caldwell Hospice.
Caldwell Hospice provides both in-home patient care — which can be administered in a private residence or a long-term care facility — as well as two patient care units in Lenoir and one in Hudson. The agency as a whole serves an average of 250 people per day. With respite care, patients can stay in a unit up to five days every 30 days as well as stay in a residential capacity.
The palliative medicine program at Caldwell Hospice is a clinical collaboration with Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. Caldwell Hospice can offer bereavement services for those in the community whether the family member was a patient with them or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.