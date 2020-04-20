The April 15, 2020, Watauga Democrat article titled “Local towns highlight importance of part-time residents, visitors to economies” incorrectly stated the amount of revenue that Blowing Rock earned from visitor spending in 2018. Blowing Rock earned $54 million in visitor spending in 2018.
