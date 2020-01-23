An article in the Jan. 23 edition of the Watauga Democrat, titled “UNC, ASU boards urge state to nail down budget,” misstated Chancellor Sheri Everts’ September 2019 comments to faculty members about pay raises. Everts told the Faculty Senate at that time that the administration had identified funding for faculty raises, and that “once the budget process is complete at the state level, we will move forward with faculty merit increases as allowed.”

