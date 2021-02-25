By creating inspiring and diverse family features, North Carolina-based film company Cornelius Muller Productions hopes to change lives for the better through both entertainment and contributions to charitable organizations.
The company’s newest film, “Sacred Hearts,” was released earlier this month on PureFlix, a family-friendly streaming platform and follows the story of two families as they deal with the harsh realities of the entertainment business, fame, money and marital issues while family ties are tested.
“At the end of the day, love is the end all be all,” said Cornelius Muller, founder of Cornelius Muller Productions said of the film. “I get that love doesn’t always pay the bills, but it’s better to be in love and have somebody, than not have somebody and not be able to pay the bills as well.”
Originally from Brooklyn, as a young man Muller relocated to North Carolina while pursuing a career in basketball, playing for both Western Carolina and Elon Universities. After trying his hand playing professional basketball internationally, Muller would eventually set his sights on the arts, at one point befriending actor Dondré Whitfield who offered him encouragement.
“After the failed basketball experiment, my godmother, who actually taught me how to play basketball in middle school, she took me to see ‘Jerry Maguire,’” said Muller. “With the help of Dondré and watching that movie there was a lightbulb that went off and from that point on I said I wanted to be an entertainer. It was the closest thing for me to the feeling of basketball.”
After working through family tragedy and depression in his own life, Muller focuses on creating films meant to inspire and uses everyday life experiences as a basis for his stories. The Burlington-based film company also works to pay it forward, by giving up-and-coming actors and actresses an opportunity to build their resumes by performing in its films and shooting films such as “Sacred Hearts” locally.
“A lot of our actors are working actors and they work on major stuff, so I’ve been fortunate in that sense to work with some really talented folks,” said Muller. “I also give an opportunity to locals that may not be afforded the experience. We are very, very deliberate in giving people an opportunity, because I know how hard it is, I know how it felt for myself when all I wanted was an opportunity and was looked over.”
Aside from giving new actors a start, Cornelius Muller Production also has another charitable element to it. The production company which prides itself on creating uplifting entertainment, makes a point to lift up those around them, by donating a portion of it’s proceeds to charitable organizations.
“My desire is not just to create inspiring, touching stories. Because if that’s all I’ve done then I’ve missed my calling in this life,” said Muller. “There’s always a charity at the end of what we’re doing. We’re tied with Feed the Hunger, Hope International, Waterwell.org, these are the people that we partner with when there is profit made. We haven’t gotten there yet, but our desire one day is to make films that are reaping a lot of money so that we can give back to humanity.”
“Sacred Hearts’’ is currently streaming on PureFlix and can be viewed at www.pureflix.com. For more information about Coneluis Muller and his company Cornelius Muller Productions, visit www.corneliusmullerproductions.com/. Cornelius Muller Productions can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/Cornelius-Muller-Productions-LLC- 169020869795401.
