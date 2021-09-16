The Construction Trades Internship Program, Trade Up, held its graduation ceremony on Aug. 12 at The High Country Home Builders Association banquet facility.
The program is a joint venture between Caldwell Community College, High Country Home Builders, Watauga High School, The Home School Association, Watauga Economic Development Commission and area businesses. The purpose of Trade Up is to give students firsthand experience to learn about the construction trades industry in the area.
Year two of the program was very successful with the six interns completing all requirements of the program. The requirements include 98 hours of classroom training and a minimum of 136 hours of on the job training.
The 2021 participating businesses were Baker-N-Sons Painting, Charleston Forge, Jeff’s Plumbing & Repair, JS Design Build dba Alair Homes, New Leaf Homes and VPC Builders.
For more information on Trade Up and the 2022 Program, contact High Country Home Builders Association at hchba.office@gmail.com or by calling (828) 297-6566.
