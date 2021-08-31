BANNER ELK — The road closure associated with Tropical Storm Fred on Hwy. 184/Tynecastle Hwy. is still being repaired by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, along with affiliated contractors and maintenance divisions, with no official completion date has been established.
David Uchiyama, communications officer with the western region of the North Carolina DOT, stated that the estimated and hopeful reopening of the road would occur on September 10. However, he noted that there are too many variables to get an exact and definitive timetable.
The landslide that occurred, causing the closure, was created by soil saturation along with the storm itself. Road crews must excavate soil in order to get to safe and solid ground to appropriately fortify the repairs.
NCDOT is keeping traffic flowing at the location in a productive manner by detouring commuters toward other routes, as well as by utilizing an automated construction signal during overnight hours to allow for the opening of single lane of travel through the location.
“Shutting down the road makes the repair process easier and faster,” Uchiyama said.
All the necessary equipment required for the repair utilizes a large amount of surface area to enable crews to efficiently and safely continue working on the damaged roadway. Multiple contractors are also being deployed for the project, as the requisite amount of labor, equipment, and materials are abundant.
NCDOT and associated maintenance departments have been coordinating frequently with area emergency services to work around the closure with minimal restrictive measures, thus maintaining appropriate response time. The official marked detour route for the closed road provided by NCDOT is listed as NC 194 South to the US 19E South/NC 194 South intersection in Elk Park, then NC 194 South to Newland, with motorists then taking NC 181 South through Newland to Hwy. 105 North in Linville to the intersection of Hwy. 105 and Hwy. 184 in Tynecastle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.