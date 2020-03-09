ROLLA, Mo. — Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2019 semester.
They include Edward Zorek Jr., a sophomore engineering major from Sugar Grove.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
