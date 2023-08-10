Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

ZIONVILLE — A local girl scout from Zionville earned a scholarship for her participation in the Girl Scout Cookie Program.

During the annual G.E.O. (Girls Empowering Opportunity) event at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro in June, $20,500 in scholarships was awarded to 13 girls, including Autumn Scott of Girl Scout Troop 13261 from Zionville.

  

