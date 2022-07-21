BOONE – On the second and fourth Saturday of every month, the Watauga County Farmer’s Market collaborates with the Youth Market, which is hosted by Watauga County Art Council.

The Youth Market is a market for all people under the age of 18 to sell handmade crafts and art. WAC works with local young people to help cultivate a space for young entrepreneurs to sell independently made goods. They fully design, create and sell the work they create. WAC also holds a Youth Maker’s Studio to help hone their craft.

Amber Bateman, director of WAC, said the Youth Market encourages parents to stay out of the making process.

“One kid last week brought a bunch of pieces of paper and he colored them. They were bookmarks for a dollar. As he was there he started realizing, ‘Oh I could write ASU or UNC’ and then it is more marketable... It was really great seeing the spark hit in him.” Bateman said. “We aren’t looking for the perfect product, we are looking for something they make and something they are proud of.”

The real joy for Bateman is seeing the kids evolve from testing the waters to thinking creatively.

Bateman wants to expand the Youth Market with more pre-teens and teenagers joining the market in hope of filling a gap for the kids who don’t prefer athletic or spiritual activities.

“We hope to grow this concept and invite instructors in to teach kids marketable projects and teach about presenting and marketing their work. If we could teach kids to be quality craftsman and artists who also know how to be good business people, that’s a win,” Bateman said.

Rachel Mongin, local artist and art education coordinator at WAC, works to help spark the confidence and entrepreneurial spirit in the young artists.

“Many of the students sold out, which is really encouraging to them,” Mongin said.

rachelMongin.jpg

Rachel Mongin, local comic artist and Art education Director at the Watauga County Art Council.

Mongin works with the young artists at the market as well as behind the scenes to help them create the art. Mongin said that opportunity provides a sense of community, independence and a fun way to teach youth makers important business skills.

Registration for prospective sellers cost $5. An online reservation for a table is not required, but is preferred.

For parents looking for more information or youth makers looking to get involved visit www.watauga-arts.org/youth-makers-market.html.

