BOONE — Western Youth Network is pleased to announce that the organization is a Glaxo Smith Kline Foundation Ribbon of Hope Award recipient. The foundation has awarded $25,000 to WYN in support of its High School Mentoring Program in Watauga County.
The grant will support a new initiative to provide selected incoming Watauga High freshmen with an adult mentor who will support their personal and academic success.
“I am thrilled that WYN has been chosen as a Ribbon of Hope Recipient, and I’m excited to provide this important program to help freshmen get off to a strong start in high school,” said WYN’s Executive Director Jennifer Warren.
For more than 30 years, WYN has existed to help create a community in which every child, regardless of their circumstance, can thrive.
WYN works to provide young people the safety of a caring environment, the support of positive role models and the skills they need to learn and grow.
For further information, contact Warren at (828) 264-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.