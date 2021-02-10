BOONE — High Country Writers is soliciting fiction, non-fiction or poetry works from local writers to be published in the group’s fourth anthology, “High Country Headwaters IV.”
The details
Who can submit: High County Writer’s members; Watauga, Ashe and Avery high school students; other writers living in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties; or any writer whose work is about High Country counties
What can be submitted: fiction, non-fiction or poetry. There is a 3,000-word limit for fiction, non-fiction and poetry. Published work can be entered if the person submitting the writing owns the copyright. Submit to highcountryheadwatersiv@gmail.com.
Submission cost: $10 for High Country Writers which entitles the submission of two works. HCW membership costs $15. Nonmembers submission cost is $25 for one work. Watauga High School students may submit two works with no fee.
The deadline for submissions is June 30. Questions may be addressed to highcountryheadwatersiv@gmail.com. More information about High Country Writers can be found at www.highcountrywriters.org.
