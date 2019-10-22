GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s College of Education awarded scholarships to more than 100 students, including one from Watauga County, for the 2019-20 academic year.
Jennifer Woods of Boone received the Linda Haddock McRae Memorial Scholarship.
A total of 108 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral education students were recognized as recipients of more than $540,000 in scholarships and awards during the college’s Scholarship Recipient and Donor Recognition ceremony on Aug. 23.
