Gertrude Folk.jpg

Gertrude Tolbert Folk is remembered by the Junaluska community as an influential teacher who taught hundreds of students.

 Image of Gertrude Tolbert Folk (1892-1974) from Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community, courtesy of Lynn Patterson.

Committing her life to providing high-quality education to Black youth, life-long mentor Gertrude Tolbert Folk opened countless doors of opportunity for the children of the Junaluska Community through teaching.

Born in 1892 to parents Jerry and Mary Tolbert in Jefferson City, Tennessee, Folk was raised alongside her four sisters: Clemmie, Cara, Adele and Anna. In an interview with App State’s Dr. Winston Kinsey in 1973 for the university’s “Black History Project,” Folk said her grandparents were enslaved but not her parents, though her parents were not given the opportunity to receive a formal education.

