Committing her life to providing high-quality education to Black youth, life-long mentor Gertrude Tolbert Folk opened countless doors of opportunity for the children of the Junaluska Community through teaching.
Born in 1892 to parents Jerry and Mary Tolbert in Jefferson City, Tennessee, Folk was raised alongside her four sisters: Clemmie, Cara, Adele and Anna. In an interview with App State’s Dr. Winston Kinsey in 1973 for the university’s “Black History Project,” Folk said her grandparents were enslaved but not her parents, though her parents were not given the opportunity to receive a formal education.
Folk attended the segregated high school Nelson Merry School before getting a two-year college education at Carson Newman. She began her teaching career in Tennessee, first in Beaverdam and later in Elizabethton and Jefferson City before moving to Cove Creek. Her move to North Carolina came shortly after the notable B.B. Dougherty spoke at a conference urging Black teachers to move to Watauga County.
Beginning her life in Boone in 1918 while raising her 8-year-old sister Anna, Folk taught in the oldest Black school in Boone: a one-room log school building divided in half with a curtain. The school house was later torn down and replaced with the Watauga Consolidated School in 1937.
In the late 1930s, Folk fought tirelessly to bring a second teacher to the school after Boone, Beaverdam and Cove Creek consolidated. For a period of time, Folk taught 62 kindergarten through eighth grade students all academic subjects until former student Frazier Horton was brought on as a second teacher.
Folk is remembered by students for her humming while pacing the classroom in addition to her powerful teaching. She taught several future teachers, preachers, insurance agents and more. Her own children, Mackie, Ottie and James had various careers, two of whom passed their teaching exams.
In an interview with Kinsey, Folk said she did not think integration of schools was possible in Watauga County, but when it happened, she said she did not recall many instances that raised concern. Following her retirement, she continued to substitute teach, but noted her longing for the familiarity of her one-room school house.
Folk was deeply religious and identified as Baptist despite attending the Boone Methodist Episcopal Chapel after marrying her husband Edward in 1913. Edward, served in World War II and worked as a cook at the Critcher Hotel on King Street and later at the Carolina Pharmacy before his passing in 1968.
Outside of teaching, Folk is remembered as a well-dressed woman who valued good impressions. She was known to keep a tidy home and participated in many of the same home-keeping activities as other Junaluska women, like canning vegetables.
Several neighborhood children remember Folk paying them five cents to pick up her mail for her, which was just enough to purchase a soda.
Folk passed away in 1974 at 82 years old.
As part of the Boone 150 celebrations in 2022, marking the 150th anniversary of Boone’s official incorporation as a town, the Watauga County Historical Society established the Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame, which Folk was inducted into for her “important contributions to Boone and Watauga County’s social, educational and cultural history.” Despite Folk’s vast impact, there is very little information published about her life.
“By all accounts Gertrude was a powerful influence on generations of young people in the Junaluska community, who easily numbered in the hundreds, and thus an important figure in the history of Watauga County,” WCHS stated. “Despite that, there is just a lone photograph and a scattering of mentions of her. Given racial tensions and segregation in the Boone community during her lifetime, it shouldn’t be surprising. It is disappointing, though. Who else did she teach? What other lives did she influence, and what did they go on to accomplish? What a legacy she left in just these few publications.”
Information for this article was found through various documents compiled by the Watauga County Historical Society in addition to the “Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community” and Appalachian State University’s “Black History Project.”
