Doc Watson, Richard Watson and Rachel Rivers-Coffey are recognized for their contributions to the Doc Watson Museum in August of 1969.

Beginning her career as a journalist at just 11 years old, Rachel Ann Rivers-Coffey spent her life informing the Watauga County community.

Born to Bonnie Jean Lewis Rivers and Robert Campbell Rivers on May 4, 1943 in Boone, Rachel’s birth was announced in the “Local Affairs” column of the Watauga Democrat. Rachel spent the majority of her childhood in the R.L. Clay House on the intersection of Burrell and Rivers Streets and riding her pony Patsy along King Street.

Left to right are Rachel Ann Rivers-Coffey and her sister Lucinda Jane Rivers, December 1971, in front of the R. L. Clay House fireplace.

