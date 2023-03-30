Beginning her career as a journalist at just 11 years old, Rachel Ann Rivers-Coffey spent her life informing the Watauga County community.
Born to Bonnie Jean Lewis Rivers and Robert Campbell Rivers on May 4, 1943 in Boone, Rachel’s birth was announced in the “Local Affairs” column of the Watauga Democrat. Rachel spent the majority of her childhood in the R.L. Clay House on the intersection of Burrell and Rivers Streets and riding her pony Patsy along King Street.
At just 11 years old, Rachel began writing for the Watauga Democrat with the help of her father who acquired the paper in 1933. While getting a hands-on education through writing for the newspaper, Rachel completed her high school education and earned a degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. While in King City, Missouri, in the early 1960s, she served as a guest editor for the Tri-County News.
Rachel returned to Boone and the Watauga Democrat in 1965 as a photographer and occasional columnist and writer — working an average of 70 hours a week during the time Rivers Printing Company included the Blowing Rocket and Avery Journal.
In 1975, Rachel became the third-generation owner of the Watauga County newspaper empire following the death of her father. Also in the 1970s, she published two books: A Horse like Mr. Ragman and The City Man. From the mid-1960s until Rachel’s passing, the Watauga Democrat was awarded more than 190 awards for excellence in community journalism by the North Carolina Press Association.
The Watauga Democrat and Rivers Printing Company were located near the site of the building that most recently housed Ransom Pub on West King Street. In 1987, operations for the Watauga Democrat were moved to the Watauga County Industrial Park before the newspaper was sold in 1994. Rachel then served as president of the North Carolina Press Association in 1994 and 1995.
Outside of her life as a reporter, editor and publication company owner, Rachel was an incredibly private person. She married in the 1960s to Paul Armfield Coffey whom she remained with until her passing.
Rachel was a founding member of the Watauga Humane Society and supported the organization until her death. She also served as a member of the Watauga Medical Center Board of Trustees.
One of Rachel’s most intense passions was for the preservation of local history and culture. While serving on several boards advocating for the historic preservation of Boone, Rachel helped launch the first Firefly Festival and was an active member of the board of the Doc Watson Festival. Late in her life, Rachel helped establish the Doc and Merle Watson Mountain Folk Art Museum, which opened at the former Cove Creek High School shortly before her death.
Rachel donated her family’s property, now known as Rivers Park, in 1988 to the Town of Boone with the limitations of the property’s use being for recreational use, green space, flood mitigation, wildlife sanctuary and historic purposes. The Daniel Boone Monument has been on the property since 2005.
One of Rachel’s most notable and boldest actions was in 1999 just weeks before her death. She led other trustees of the historically white section of the Boone Cemetery to claim ownership over the neglected historically Black section of the cemetery to bring responsibility of the section to a new organization. The town of Boone stated that Rachel’s advocacy was critical in the foundation for the acquisition and eventual preservation of the entire cemetery by the town beginning in 2014.
Rachel passed away shortly after a horseback riding incident on Aug. 24, 1999 and is buried in the Boone Cemetery among family members.
Rachel Ann Rivers-Coffey was inducted into the Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame in July of 2022 for “her important contributions to Boone and Watauga County’s history, literature, and heritage, as well as their preservation.”
Information for this article was found through various documents compiled by the Watauga County Historical Society, archived articles from the Watauga Democrat and the Digital Watauga Project. This article was the final one in a series about historical Watauga County women during Women’s Histroy Month.
