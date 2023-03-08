Velma Burnley

Former Boone Mayor Velma Burnley rides in a parade.

 Photo courtesy Appalachian State University

Throughout the High Country’s rich history, Watauga County has been home to numerous influential women had undeniable impacts on the community while paving the way for future female leaders. Among these leaders is Velma Burnley, the first female mayor of Boone.

Burnley was born on Nov. 14, 1921, in Vilas, to Rose and Charley Combs. After graduating from Cove Creek High School at the age of 16, Burnley attended Queens University, then known as Queens College, in Charlotte and later returned to Boone where she worked at Northwestern Bank on King Street. Working in downtown, her position at the bank allowed her to get to know many community members and establish a reputation for being a kind, yet diligent, worker.

Planning for our Community

Velma Burnley, president of the League of Women Voters of Watauga County, presents to Watauga County Planning Board Chairman Ned Trivette copies of the league’s new folder, ‘Planning in our community.’ The photo appeared in the Aug. 30, 1971, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Boone Greenway groundbreaking

Boone and App State employees broke ground on the future covered timber bridge that would become part of the Boone Greenway, as shown in the Aug. 29, 1990 edition of the Watauga Democrat. Photographed are Walt Zimmerman, ASU vice-chancellor for business affairs, Boone Mayor Velma Burnley, ASU Chancellor John Thomas and Boone Councilman Ben Suttle.
From floods to fun Park named after Boone mayors

Former Boone Mayors Velma Burnley and Loretta Clawson are shown at the park that bears their names. 
Archives July 21

MAP Realty on Blowing Rock Road held a grand opening ceremony on July 2 as seen in a July 16, 2004, edition of the Watauga Democrat. Among those present were: left to right, Nancee Pond, Ethan Anderson, Boone Mayor Velma Burnley, Trey Morisson and Casey Pond.

