Boone and App State employees broke ground on the future covered timber bridge that would become part of the Boone Greenway, as shown in the Aug. 29, 1990 edition of the Watauga Democrat. Photographed are Walt Zimmerman, ASU vice-chancellor for business affairs, Boone Mayor Velma Burnley, ASU Chancellor John Thomas and Boone Councilman Ben Suttle.
Velma Burnley, president of the League of Women Voters of Watauga County, presents to Watauga County Planning Board Chairman Ned Trivette copies of the league’s new folder, ‘Planning in our community.’ The photo appeared in the Aug. 30, 1971, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
MAP Realty on Blowing Rock Road held a grand opening ceremony on July 2 as seen in a July 16, 2004, edition of the Watauga Democrat. Among those present were: left to right, Nancee Pond, Ethan Anderson, Boone Mayor Velma Burnley, Trey Morisson and Casey Pond.
Throughout the High Country’s rich history, Watauga County has been home to numerous influential women had undeniable impacts on the community while paving the way for future female leaders. Among these leaders is Velma Burnley, the first female mayor of Boone.
Burnley was born on Nov. 14, 1921, in Vilas, to Rose and Charley Combs. After graduating from Cove Creek High School at the age of 16, Burnley attended Queens University, then known as Queens College, in Charlotte and later returned to Boone where she worked at Northwestern Bank on King Street. Working in downtown, her position at the bank allowed her to get to know many community members and establish a reputation for being a kind, yet diligent, worker.
Burnley served on leadership boards of the Rural Economic Development Division and Boone Credit Women’s Breakfast Club and was only the second woman to be elected as president of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. Then, in 1987, she was elected to Boone Town Council. Two years later, she was elected as the first woman mayor of the town.
Crediting her successful political career to her experience getting to know Boone’s people through her position at Northwestern Bank, Burnley remained in her role as mayor until 2005. Burnley’s time as mayor was marked in Boone’s history by economic vitality.
In addition to Burnley’s skillset to encourage economic development, she is also remembered for establishing the Watauga Humane Society with the help of Rachel Rivers Coffey and veterinarian Dr. Jack Martin.
She is also remembered for focusing on establishing and protecting green spaces. In 2010, Clawson-Burnley Park opened and was dedicated to Loretta Clawson and Velma Burnley after the pair worked together to establish and protect the space at the Greenway. Not only a location for enjoying recreation and natural beauty, the wetlands at the park provide vital ecological services to the ecosystem.
Burnley was also a known supporter of the public library and the arts in Boone, serving on advisory boards for both the Appalachian Summer Festival and the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. She was awarded honorary alumni status from the University in 2006.
Burnley passed away at the age of 97. She is remembered not only for her 16 years of service as the mayor of Boone, but also as a mother, friend and passionately active community member.
As part of the Boone 150 celebrations in 2022, marking the 150th anniversary of Boone’s official incorporation as a town, the Watauga County Historical Society established the Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame, which Burnley was inducted in to.
“Velma Burnley serves as a shining example of what one person can accomplish to benefit the lives of others, long after her own life came to an end,” WCHS stated. “Always lighting the torch for those who followed her, think of no better inductee than Velma Burnley to help lead the community into the new year.”
Information for this article was found through various documents compiled by the Watauga County Historical Society and the Town of Boone’s Historical Preservation Commission.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.