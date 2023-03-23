An advocate for sustainability, women’s professional progress, creative tourism and preserving the culture of the High Country, Constance McBride Shoun Stallings impacted the community in countless ways to affect Watauga County’s history.
Born in Neva, Tennessee in 1904 to Minnie B. McBride Shoun and Andrew Henderson Shoun, Constance was the fourth of six children. She and her family highly regarded education, which led Constance to earn degrees from Carson-Newman College and Vanderbilt University to prepare for her career as a teacher.
In addition to teaching science, history, social science and English at Cove Creek High School, Constance led drama productions and sponsored the Nature Study club in the late 1920s. To expand her knowledge of history and culture, she explored 11 European countries on a 10 week educational trip as World War II began to break out.
Constance’s personal and professional life merged when she married Bernard William Stallings, owner of Stallings Jewelry Store, in 1940. The couple operated the store located on King Street for several decades before Constance became the sole owner of the store in 1971. She sold the business in 1973. The couple had two children: Bernard William Stallings, Jr., who passed in an accident at the age of five, and Andrew Haywood Stallings, who still lives in Boone.
After moving to Boone in 1940 to operate the jewelry store, Constance became active with the Masonic organization The Order of the Eastern Star. She also served as chairwomen of the Watauga County division of the North Carolina Good Health Association in 1946 and as president of the Worthwhile Women’s Club beginning in 1945.
While involved with the Worthwhile Women’s Club, Constance was active in the organization’s garden club and quickly became an advocate for the landscape and history of Boone. As a charter member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club, she promoted local flower shows, co-chaired the 1952 Boone Garden Show and was awarded the purple ribbon at the National Convention of the National Garden Club.
Throughout her life, Constance won many awards for lilies and daffodils and frequently served as a flower show judge throughout the country and helped establish the Model Mile highway beautification program in North Carolina. For her work, she was honored with a life membership in the North Carolina Garden Club and the National Council of State Garden Clubs and the title of Director of the Year in 1960 by the Palmgren Silver Pitcher.
In 1951, Constance was an active member in the Boone Chamber of Commerce and persuaded her peers to recruit highly regarded playwright Kermit Hunter to author an outdoor drama based on the history of the High Country. She argued that a historic production in Boone would bring postwar tourist to the mountains and expand the area’s economy.
Previous Watauga Democrat editor Rob Rivers credited Constance for “Horn in the West”’s debut in 1952. To prepare for the opening of the production, she organized a “Paint-Up, Clean-Up, and Fix-Up Campaign” and a parade themed around the idea of a “Cleaned Up” Boone. She continued her work with the Southern Appalachian Historical Association for decades, showing her dedication to preserving the history of the High Country.
Continuing her work to clean-up Boone, Constance received some resistance from residence who pushed to remove older trees in the area to “clean-up” the town’s appearance. She became a known advocate for replacing any diseased or dead trees with saplings that would grow in the removed trees place. Her work continued as an essential advocate for the creation of the Daniel Boone Botanical Garden — a space designed for conserving native plants and shrubs. She was awarded the Garden Club of North Carolina’s Maslin Award in 1968 for her promotion of the Daniel Boone Botanical Garden.
Other organizations Stallings was involved in included the Boone Business and Professional Women’s Club, the Rhododendron Book Club, the Boone Parent Teacher Association, the Appalachian High School Boosters Club, the Boone Planning Board and the Boone Beautification Committee. She served as president of the Band Parents Association for two years.
Constance taught Sunday school classes at Boone’s First Baptist Church for 10 years, participated as a member of the Church Council, the Training Union, the Planning Board and served as president of the Women’s Missionary Union.
Due to her persistence and impact across many sectors of the High Country, Constance was selected as the county’s first “Woman of the Year” award, sponsored by the Boone Business and Professional Women’s Club in 1961.
Following her passing in 1982, Constance’s impact on the High Country remains visible as she paved the road for sustainable and creative progress in the area. In May 2022, Constance Stallings was inducted into the Watauga County Housing Society’s Hall of Fame for her “prodigious contributions to the preservation of Watauga County’s and Boone’s history and heritage, as well as her inspiring and selfless commitment throughout her life to bettering her community for all.”
Information for this article was found through various documents compiled by the Watauga County Historical Society, archived articles from the Watauga Democrat and the Digital Watauga Project.
