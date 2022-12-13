BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties as they announced new rounds of grants totaling $250,000 to area nonprofits.
The success of the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, sponsors and the community, $250,000 in grants were awarded to various organizations. Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away more than $2.1 million to local nonprofits as part of the annual grants cycle.
The WFBR believes that all women and girls have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives.
“We recognize our role as a leader in the community by working to achieve these principles through grantmaking,” WFBR stated in a press release,
In 2023, the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge will provide more than $250,000 to 23 local nonprofits that create positive change in the focus areas of education, human services, health and wellness and empowerment.
The following organizations will receive grants:
Ashe Food Pantry
Back2School Festival
Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S.
Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture
Casting Bread
Casting for Hope
Children’s Council of Watauga County
Community Care Clinic
Girls on the Run
High Country Caregivers
Hospitality House
Hunger and Health Coalition
Mountain Alliance
New Opportunity School for Women at Lees-McRae
Oasis
Partnership of Ashe
Pisgah Legal Services
Reaching Avery Ministry
Safe Harbor
The Motherboard
WAMY
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity
Western Youth Network
“The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is proud to be associated with and supportive of these wonderful organizations,” the organization stated.
For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in events, or to volunteer, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002 or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org.
