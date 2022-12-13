Women's Fund of the Blue Ridge
Photo submitted

BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties as they announced new rounds of grants totaling $250,000 to area nonprofits.

The success of the 2022 Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, sponsors and the community, $250,000 in grants were awarded to various organizations. Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away more than $2.1 million to local nonprofits as part of the annual grants cycle.

