BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge hosted its first 100 Men membership Campaign event, Bourbon, BBQ & Blues on Oct. 10. This campaign showcases men in our community who support the programs and services of the WFBR that impact women and girls in the High Country.
Bourbon, BBQ & Blues was held at the American Legion in Blowing Rock. Approximately 50 people attended and $25,000 was raised. Special musical guest Todd Wright entertained the crowd as they enjoyed a bourbon tasting and barbeque dinner. The 100 Men campaign created an opportunity for the men to honor an inspirational woman in their lives just by becoming a member. Members and honorees will be recognized on our website and in our e-newsletters. This membership campaign enables the WFBR to continue to be a powerful force that is changing the lives of women and girls living in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.
For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in an event, or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002, or email karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.
