WATAUGA — Slowly, as restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 ease, some charitable organizations and nonprofits are able to begin welcoming back volunteers at higher numbers.
When the restrictions first began in March 2020, the Watauga Habitat for Humanity completely shut down their volunteer program amid a stay-at-home order, eventually reopening it to two-to-three volunteers at a time.
“It has increased the cost of building our homes,” said Watauga Habitat Director Allison Jennings. “Not only has the cost of construction itself skyrocketed, but we build homes with primarily volunteer labor, and we have not been able to do that for the last year. So it’s going to be a cost savings to us, when we are able to welcome more people back.”
Jennigs said the house Habitat has been working on took about the same amount of time to build, even with less volunteers, but only because they were able to hire skilled labor. At the same time, Habitat’s Watauga ReStore has not felt the same crunch, due to the few people needed to actually run and operate the facility.
By the time they break ground on their next house project in June, Jennings said the expectation is that they will be able to bring out full groups to work on it.
“It sounds like we’re going to be able to have groups of 10 volunteers,” Jennings said. “We usually don’t have more than that at one time anyway, because it’s just kind of harder to manage. They do need some sort of instruction and when you’re doing construction, they kind of need to be taught how to how to do certain things. But, it does look very much like we’ll be able to open it back up to our regular numbers in the beginning of June.”
Other organizations are also reopening their doors to volunteers and programs, if at a more-limited-than-normal capacity.
According to Watauga Humane Society President Monique Eckerd, the humane society is beginning to allow more volunteers back into the shelter.
“The Watauga Humane Society is scheduling senior volunteers, community service and interns,” Eckerd said. “We have not opened up for new volunteers yet or large groups. For most groups, we’ve helped navigate offsite support through donation drives.”
The Watauga Humane Society is currently only open to visitors by appointment, although Eckerd said the board is discussing what the next steps will be to reopen for walk-ins. Meanwhile, the Arko Dog Park in Boone reopened on Thursday, April 1, with single-day, week and yearly passes available for purchase from the humane society.
With limited access to the public, the Watauga Humane Society also took advantage of the time and has been renovating their dog kennel. Eckerd said the renovations should be finished by the end of May, but the kennel area may be closed to the public during certain times whenever they allow walk-ins.
The Western Youth Network has taken a case-by-case approach to their interns, although that have continued to welcome them when the positions are available, according to Director of Student Programs Heather Canipe. She said that some have been meeting with mentees virtually through their mentorship program while others have done in-person work depending on the risk factor.
“As we have begun to open back up, we now allow volunteers at our Ashe After-school site and mentoring is still taking volunteers,” Canipe said. “At our Watauga after-school site, we will start taking volunteers again in the fall semester, although, most likely a smaller number than typical.”
As of April 1, Canipe said staff has been working virtually, but can come into the office when needed. She added that no specific plan has been made to go back to the office yet, as they are prioritizing their Watauga after-school program being there instead of staff, due to the space needed to run programs socially distanced.
