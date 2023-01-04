IMG_6607-1.jpg

Boone’s Winter Farmer’s Market will host Dia Latino on January 7.

BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market has announced the second annual Dia Latino with Que Pasa Appalachia, which will take place on Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year will celebrate Dia De Los Tres Reyes — or the Day of the Three Wise Men. Held on Jan. 6, it celebrates the three wise men of the Christmas story.

