IMG_6047.jpg

Birds eye view of the market on Saturdays.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting the first event of the 2022-23 season with a holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Holiday Celebration at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is the place to get gifts for friends and family from local businesses. With more than 25 local vendors to choose from, community members will have no trouble finding the perfect holiday gifts.

escobar rustic Crafts.jpg

Escobar Rustic Crafts on display at the market.
market .jpg

An example of items for purchase at the market.

