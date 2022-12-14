BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is hosting the first event of the 2022-23 season with a holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Holiday Celebration at Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is the place to get gifts for friends and family from local businesses. With more than 25 local vendors to choose from, community members will have no trouble finding the perfect holiday gifts.
While shopping for gifts at the market, there will be a DIY gift-wrapping station where attendees can wrap newly bought gifts. Community members can also use fun stamps and ribbons to make their present a little more personal. Kids can also make homemade cards to go with their gifts.
“Boone’s Winter Farmers’ Market is the perfect place to get local gifts for my family this year! I am excited to get my holiday shopping done while also supporting local businesses and artisans,” said Meredith Sigler, Americorps VISTA for Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture.
Breakfast and coffee will be available during market hours. The coffee is from Hatchet Coffee and the breakfast will be made local chef Jay Meier. There will be vegetarian options available.
The Red Cross will run a blood drive during the duration of the market. Community members can sign up at www.redcrossblood.org with the code word “Farmers Market” to book your slot.
The Boone Winter Farmers Market staff is excited to put on more and more events each month for new and returning customers and vendors.
The Boone Winter Farmer’s market takes place every Saturday from December through March from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 252 Poplar Grove Road in Boone.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.